AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a concert to benefit the Augusta Players Camp Wonderland and it’s happening at 3:00pm on Sunday, August 27th.

It’s definitely an exciting time for Dr. Rudy Volkmann, whose compositions will be performed for the first time, Sonata for Horn and Piano and Augusta 2020 for Brass Quintet.

Dr. Volkmann is internationally-ranked as a fencer… and he wrote the best-selling book in America about fencing. He is owner and chief instructor of the Augusta Fencers Club.

But there’s so much more! Dr. Volkmann also made it his mission to research and catalog every historic bell in downtown Augusta.

As a musician, he composes, conducts, and has performed for years with area brass and jazz bands.

The concert on Sunday, August 27th is free, but a love offering will be collected to benefit Camp Wonderland, which is an awesome camp the Augusta Players hosts for children with autism.

Guest artists include international French horn sensation, Rachel Velvikis, of the Seraph Brass, and pianist Winifred Goodwin.

The Savannah River Brassworks will also perform.

