AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We’re looking today at a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure… preeclampsia.

It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in a woman whose blood pressure had been normal… and can lead to serious complications for both mother and baby.

To this point, doctors have known that women with preeclampsia experience an increase in the production of leptin — but the consequences have been unknown.

But now, scientists tight here at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University are looking at the impact of that increase … and how it affects the restricted growth of the baby.

Dr. Jessica Faulkner is a vascular physiologist at MCG and Dr. James Maher is Chief of Maternal/Fetal Medicine. Thank you both for being here today.