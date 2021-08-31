JENNIE: Precious Pearls mentor group for girls holding open rollment Sept. 11

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- If you are looking for a safe space for impressionable teenage girls to thrive, Precious Pearls may be the answer.

Wallisa Lankford is the founder and CEO and she knows from personal experience that female role models make a big difference.

Precious Pearls Mentoring is an organization designed to reach out to girls ages 11-18 who need guidance.

Weekly sessions cover topics like health, relationships, self-esteem, respect, bullying, and others.

You can learn a lot more at an information session and open enrollment Saturday, September 11th:

