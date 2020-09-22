AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Are you seeing pink in your neighborhood? Not pink breast cancer ribbons, but pink plastic bags on your mailboxes.
They’re soliciting donations for a group called Hope, and Hope House of Augusta is getting a lot of calls about them
Chaz Butler explains that the bags aren’t theirs, but there are other ways you can give to keep your donations local!
- Jennie: Pink Bags on mailboxes do not support Hope House of Augusta
- Jennie: CSRA Walk for Water October 3rd
- Jennie: GMC celebrating 51 years in Augusta
- Jennie: Meet international business coach Sabrina Philipp… and you may want to quit your 9-to-5, too!
- Jennie: Researchers at MCG studying obesity paradox, cardiovascular risk in HIV patients