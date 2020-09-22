Jennie: Pink Bags on mailboxes do not support Hope House of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Are you seeing pink in your neighborhood? Not pink breast cancer ribbons, but pink plastic bags on your mailboxes.

They’re soliciting donations for a group called Hope, and Hope House of Augusta is getting a lot of calls about them

Chaz Butler explains that the bags aren’t theirs, but there are other ways you can give to keep your donations local!

