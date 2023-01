AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a first for us! My daughter, Sky (who will forever be Sky Baby to her family and close friends), and I share our “takes” with the viewers. We’ve long joked that we needed a podcast, as we find each other quite amusing… so coming off a long family weekend we were primed to chat about everything from generational influences to properly tipping your waiters and waitresses! Click the link above… and welcome to our weird world!