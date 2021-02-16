JENNIE: Paige McLemore’s journey to forgiveness of the man who killed her sister

"Remembering Lee: The Noblest Revenge is to Forgive" is available in local stores and online.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Paige McLemore is a familiar face to many in the CSRA.

She is the middle school principal at Augusta Christian Schools and a member of First Baptist North Augusta.

But her smiling face masks heartbreak.

When she was a teenager, Paige suffered a great loss. Her big sister, Lee Shields, was killed in an armed robbery in an Augusta sporting goods store in 1988.

For decades she carried anger, resentment, and bitterness toward the man who took her sister’s life. And then one day she found the strength to forgive the killer. She even sent him a letter.

“The mean and awful things that I wanted to say to him, you know, that was not in the letter. The letter was just, ‘I’ve been sad my whole like, you changed my life, you made my parents life sad. You’ve hurt me, you’ve stolen my best friend,’ but then, you know, ‘I just need you to know that I forgive you.”

McLemore’s new book, Remembering Lee: The Noblest Revenge is to Forgive, is available on Amazon, on her website, or you can pick up a copy now at Surrey Center Pharmacy, Barnes and Noble bookstore, or Communigraphics in North Augusta.