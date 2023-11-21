AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thank you for joining us today, just two days from Thanksgiving!

And if you’re like many of us, after the big turkey dinner our thoughts and actions quickly shift to Christmas. How many of you will put up the tree after you put away the stuffing and pumpkin pie??

We have a couple of ornaments you’ll want to add to your tree, and let me tell you why. They’re the 2023 Easterseals Ornaments of Hope.

Before we reveal those ornaments, though, a reminder that Easterseals has been helping people with disabilities and special needs for more than 90 years… from child development centers, to physical rehabilitation, and job training for people with disabilities.

Easterseals services and advocacy extend to veterans and people with autism and other disabilities, so they can live, learn, work and play in our communities.

It takes money to provide those services and one of Easterseals biggest fundraisers is underway now. The annual Christmas Ornament of Hope!

Lynn Smith is the President & CEO of Easterseals East GA… and she is delighted to show us this year’s special ornaments: First Presbyterian Church of Augusta and the historic Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson, which is celebrating its 150th Anniversary.

The annual Christmas ornaments are such a popular collector’s item! You can get the ornaments at the churches, at Surrey Center Pharmacy, or -new this year- online!! You can also purchase previous years’ ornaments that may still be in stock. Just go to Facebook/Easterseals East GA, and look for the link to squarespace. Or click here.