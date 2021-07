WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the U.S. vaccination program just days after the country failed to meet his goal to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

"America is coming back. America is coming back together," Biden said. "The fight against this virus is not over. Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated. This is an even bigger concern because of the delta variant. It's more easily transmissible and possibly more dangerous."