AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Broadway Singers will be belting out Christmas classics and songs from stage shows and movies this Friday evening, Dec. 2.

The show, “Once Upon the Holidays,” is a favorite for founding director Les Reagan. He shares a sneak peek at the program with Jennie in the video clip above.

You can catch the show at First Baptist Church of Augusta at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children.

Visit www.tabsaugusta.com for more.