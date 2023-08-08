AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s an evening of mystery and wonder at Augusta’s very own Night at the Museum, where history comes alive!

The museum will transform into a lifelike setting for the stories of our historical figures, like Augusta’s own NASA astronaut and space shuttle pilot, Susan Still Kilrain.

Nancy Glaser is the Executive Director of the Augusta Museum of History. She says the event not only turns history into a personal, interactive experience, making history tangible for all ages, but it’s an important fundraiser for the museum.

Night at the Museum is coming up this Thursday, August 10th. You can choose the 6:00pm or the 7:30pm tour. Tickets are $100, $50 for active & veteran military, and $10 for ages 6 – 18.

Call the museum of history for reservations: 706-722- 8454