AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Today, we’re checking out a very cool restoration project on Greene Street in downtown Augusta.

After sitting vacant for a decade, the de l’Aigle House has reopened as a design and antique store with plans in the works to expand it as a venue for weddings, receptions, theme parties, and more.

Kevin de l’Aigle is a descendant of Mary Clark d l’Aigle, who built the house in the 1870’s.

“It’s been vacant for about 15 years. After the DA deserted it- and they actually wanted to tear it down. The city had it slated to be torn down in 2005. And so we went before the commission and actually petitioned to have it preserved. So I was thrilled when I got the call earlier this year, that my friend Daniel Edwards had purchased the home and wanted to make it into a gift and antique mercantile but then also have it open to the community for events.”

The home, located at 551 Greene Street, is over 7,000 square feet.

“It has 61 windows, beautiful light from morning until evening. And it’s just, it’s mellowed into this beautiful kind of Cherokee rose color and it’s right in the corner of Greene and Monument. So, you know, it’s, just such a thrill for me to have a connection with the family house, after so many years of just passing by it and not even being able to go in.

“We opened on May 14th. We had our grand opening and a great reception there for the Signers’ Monument celebration on the 4th of July. There’s a beautiful patio in the corner and you can come into the ground floor, the parlor floors looking gorgeous.”

One of the theme events de l’Aigle would like to host is a murder mystery dinner.

“Yes! We wanna plan that for the fall. We want do like a murder mystery with a ghost, do dinners like that. Have a Halloween event, do something for Arts in the Heart and we’re gonna deck it out like, beyond, for the holidays!”

You can find more information about the de l’Aigle House and Edwards Mercantile at www.edwardsmercantile.com.