Jennie: New memory care facility opens in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - A new memory care facility recently opened in Aiken.

Westminster Memory Care of Aiken is a first-of-its-kind memory care only assisted living community in the all-American city. It's intentionally designed to create a sense of home, reduce stress, and have a positive impact on the people living there.

The community, right down to the building itself, was designed based on extensive research on how living environment impacts people living with memory loss. incorporating details like aromatherapy, soft surround-sound music, lighting to mimic the outdoors, and screened in porches with rockers.

Westminster Memory Care of Aiken is open now. For more information call 803-502-5599, or drop by the community at 2288 South Centennial Avenue in Aiken.