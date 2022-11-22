AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve seen reporter Tiffany Hobbs on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for a couple of months now… and she’s doing a great job!

But this Augusta native and Davidson Fine Arts alum has done some high profile stage shows on and off Broadway, including “The Lion King” and “Waitress.”

She’s also appeared on TV and streaming shows, Atlanta, Ozark and MacGyver, among others.

And this weekend, you can see her in the Hallmark movie, “A Holiday Spectacular!” It debuts on the Hallmark Channel Sunday, November 27th at 8:00pm.

She joins Jennie for a chat about her career, her move into journalism, and the fun time she had dancing at the famous Radio City Music Hall with those fabulous Rockettes!

