JENNIE: Neighborhood book exchanges may lead to greater understanding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Do you know about the Little Free Library?

It’s a non-profit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity through neighborhood book exchanges.

Read In Color is a new initiative that will distribute diverse books that will provide perspectives on racism and celebrate LGBTQ voices.

With so many schools and libraries closed right now, Little Free Library book sharing boxes are more important than ever. Millions of books are exchanged every year, which increases access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Greig Metzger is the excutive Director of Little Free Library.

“Well, we believe everyone should read in color, so to join the program all you need to do is visit our website, sign the pledge and then begin sharing diverse books throughout your neighborhood.”

To find out more about libraries in our area, or get more information about building your own, go to the website littlefreelibrary.org