JENNIE: MTW presents Tuck Everlasting at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Musical Theatre Workshops is excited to bring Tuck Everlasting to the Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre.

Shows are coming up February 12th & 13th and 19th & 20th at 8:00pm… and matinees on Sunday the 14th and 21st at 3:00pm.

Tix available thru the Fort Gordan Dinner Theatre Box Office (706) 793-8552.

MTW founder Mickey Lubeck says it’s a family show for ages 8 and up.

“This beautiful musical, based on the book of the same title, brings along a message that needs to be told, especially at this time. This past year has brought many troubles, anxieties and many unknowns. This musical helps us to remember that Life is what we make it… that the journey of Life is like a wheel, as Angus Tuck says, “It’s like a wheel, a circle in motion…can’t stop stop rowing , growing, changing, then moving on…”

