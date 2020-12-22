JENNIE: Mountain Santa

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Before we go, I wanted to share with you a column I wrote five years ago… after a most heartwarming Christmas experience… on a brisk October night. I call it “Mountain Santa.”

It was a quiet Saturday night … in a quaint mountain town in the North Georgia mountains.

We were “window shopping” outside the closed storefronts around the little town square… as we waited for a table in the downtown restaurant, ShoeBooties.

We heard some commotion two stores up. Two little girls were in awe of something inside the glass. We heard a high-pitched voice loudly gasp, “It’s God!”

That piqued our interest! As soon as the little girls moved along, we walked up and looked inside. Hanging right in the middle of the window was a big stained glass angel. “God,” we guessed.

Walking back to the restaurant we heard more squeals and laughter coming from those little girls. They were excited about everything… but NOTHING could have prepared their unsuspecting parents for what happened next.

Our table was in the middle of the small restaurant; the family with little girls was to my right– and to my left, two booths down, was a man who strongly resembled a jolly old elf… just waking up from a long winter’s nap… having dinner with several friends.

It wasn’t long before those little girls spotted the bearded man with white hair and a red shirt. A high-pitched voice again gasped, and proclaimed, “IT’S SANTA CLAUS!!!”

I could see the parents nodding and smiling, trying to quiet their girls. Every few minutes, though, a little head would turn to sneak a peek at “Santa,” followed by squeals and giggles.

After a while, “Santa” stood up. He made his way over to the little girls who were, no doubt, having an unforgettable dinner. (God AND Santa in the same night?? That’s flat overwhelming!)

The girls were giddy! They assured “Santa” they were being good and minding their parents. He promised lots of surprises.

People were snapping pictures of this sweet little magical moment when, as if in a movie, the keyboard player softly broke into “Here comes Santa Claus…”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the place.

As “Santa” headed back to his booth, everyone started clapping! Before he sat down he turned to the crowd, winked, and gave us a big “Ho! Ho! Ho!”

Thank you, Mountain Santa Man, for the great blessing of sharing special moments with those you love.