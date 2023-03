AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Morris Museum of Art’s “Artrageous! Family Sunday” series continues this weekend with the big Social Canvas Block Party.

Matt Porter, the Curator of Education at the Morris, joins Jennie with the details.

Here’s what you need to know:

*Sunday, March 12 Noon – 4pm

*Party on the Riverwalk!

*Live DJ

*Paint giant 3D flowers and a 6-foot canvas

*Make awesome crafts

*Tour the Richmond County K−12 Art Show.

*FREE!!