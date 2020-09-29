JENNIE: Miracle Mile “Drive” coming up October 17

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– WJBF NewsChannel 6 is proud to partner with University Health Care Foundation for the 20th annual Miracle Mile Walk– which, this year, is a “drive.”

University Foundation President, Laurie Ott joins us with details about the big event which typically, in pre-COVID days, would draw 15,000 people to downtown Augusta.

It’s coming up Saturday, Oct. 17th at University Hospital Summerville in Augusta (2260 Wrightsboro Road) in Augusta, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Plans include a contact free donation drop off, touchless merchandise sales and a survivor celebration zone.

Form your team now, fundraise on Facebook or on the website: themiraclemilewalk.org and help make more survivors!