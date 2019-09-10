Jennie: Mental Health Moment with Terry Lee #1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— September is Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month. In an effort to encourage conversation about an uncomfortable subject, the Jennie Show is committed to erasing the stigma surrounding mental health issues. We are opening the dialogue and sharing the stories of survivors of suicide loss, and attempted suicide, as a way to reach out to others who may be suffering in silence. Each week in September, Terry Lee, founder of Overflow Foundation, will share a Mental Health Moment. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Hi everyone, I’m Terry Lee… a pastor’s wife, mother, nurse and the Founder and Executive Director of Overflow Foundation.

Overflow is a nonprofit organization started in memory of my son, Phillip Lee Jr, who died by suicide on September 6, 2018. The foundation is committed to pouring hope into life (# PHIL) by promoting mental health and suicide prevention, as well as providing mental health education.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, so Overflow Foundation is teaming up with WJBF to help raise awareness in our community, and assist in reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness. If at any time you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed in any given year with a mental disorder. Mental disorders are actually more common than cardiovascular disease and cancer combined.

While that information may seem overwhelming and discouraging, I believe it can actually have the opposite effect. If you, or someone you love, is living with a mental illness or disorder, YOU ARE NOT ALONE! There are many people who are living with mental disorders every single day and they are living productive lives despite their illness.

Your life matters and there is help. Begin by contacting your primary physician and having an open conversation about how you are feeling and what you are experiencing. Please take this next step for your health, and then continue stepping with me, one day at a time, towards healing and recovery. Remember, YOU ARE NOT ALONE.