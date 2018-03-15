Jennie: Mechanical Thrombectomy is a medical breakthrough for stroke treatment

We’re talking about an exciting and life-changing stroke treatment, what some say is the biggest deal ever in stroke treatment: Mechanical Thrombectomy.

Fortunately for us, it’s available right here at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Patients go from high likelihood of dramatic physical and mental deficits, even death, to mostly walking out of MCG on their own two feet.

Guests from the Medical College of Georgia are Dr. Scott Rahimi, a neurosurgeon and Director of Endovascular Services and Dr. Jeffrey Switzer, Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Stroke patient Dr. Edward Mendoza, who also is a neurologist, shares his amazing story of being paralyzed and unable to speak, to going home two days later.