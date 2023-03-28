AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, and other sensitive and often embarrassing conditions can impact women of all ages. But they are often difficult to talk about.

In this segment, we’re discussing these issues with Dr. Barbara Henley, Chief of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at the Medical College of Georgia and A-U Health. She specializes in Urogynecology, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, and Women’s Services.

Henley’s work includes vaginal and robotic surgery for pelvic organ prolapse, Botox for overactive bladder, and electrical stimulation therapy for urinary and bowel incontinence.

This is all still pretty new. Doctors only began receiving board certification for Urogynecology in 2013.

As mentioned, topics like incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse don’t get talked about much. Dr. Henley says women are quick to talk about diabetes and other conditions, but too many often feel shame, embarrassment or confusion when talking about these private issues. And she wants to help change that.

In the past, Henley has hosted workshops to help spread awareness and get the word out that treatments are available, so women aren’t suffering in silence.

She encourages women to talk with their trusted physicians … and turn to The American Urogynecologic Society website’s Voices for PFD for information and guidance finding a specialist.