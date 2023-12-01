AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– While the spread of COVID-19 is on the decline, cold and flu cases are quickly picking up steam.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows influenza activity ramping up. So now is the time to start developing healthy habits, like washing your hands.

According to the CDC, the single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year. It’s also important to practice healthy habits, like avoiding people who are sick and covering your face when you cough or sneeze.

Germs spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Someone who knows all about that is Dr. Klaus Ley, who is with the Immunology Center of Georgia at the Medical College of Georgia.

From the website: “The Immunology Center of Georgia is a new research enterprise that pioneers ways for the body to marshal its immune defenders and attackers to defeat threats to human health.“

Dr. Ley talks to Jennie about why is the flu vaccine important, and who should get it… how effective it is and why we need one every year.

