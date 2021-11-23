JENNIE: MCG doctor honored with educator, mentor award from American College of Gastroenterology

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Talk about a huge honor for a distinguished career! The 15,000 member American College of Gastroenterology has presented its inaugural Distinguised Mentorship and Teaching Award to the Medical College of Georgia’s Dr. Satish Rao.

Rao is the founding director of the Digestive Health Center at MCG and Augusta University Health.

He was honored for his meaningful and sustained contributions to trainees and colleagues in gastroenterology. These contributions include development of mentees’ overall growth and career path, including their ability to practice high-level clinical gastroenterology, with skills needed for high-quality clinical research and presentation/publishing of findings, He was also recognized for his involvement in professional society, health care organization or leadership development.

The award was presented Oct. 23 during the ACG’s annual meeting in Las Vegas.