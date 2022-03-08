AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A very popular local fundraiser is back this year– it’s the corned beef sandwich 2-day lunch special at Adas Yeshurun Synagogue.

Rabbi David Sirull is with us today… along with his picnic basket!

The Corned Beef Sandwich Celebration fundraiser has been around for 9 years. This year it benefits Forces United.

Lunch- which includes a big corned beef sandwich on rye bread, chips, pickle, balck & white cookie, and a soda- is $17. There are two pick up locations OR you can choose Monday delivery to workplace, with 10 or noire orders.

The fundraiser takes place Sunday and Monday, March 13 & 14…. but you need to get your orders in now!

The website is easy: cornedbeefaugusta.com