JENNIE: Local expert explains new nasal spray for people with depression, suicidal thoughts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new treatment for people experiencing severe suicidal thoughts.

Spravato is a nasal spray. It was approved earlier this month as an antidepressant.

It’s the first and only approved medicine shown to reduce depressive symptoms in people with serious suicidal thoughts within 24 hours of taking it.

The company says it’s not a substitute for hospitalization and clinical treatments.

Dr. Vaughn McCall is Department Chair of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. His research interests include depression, electroconvulsive therapy, and suicide.

I spoke with him earlier about the newly-approved Spravato.