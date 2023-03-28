AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Jai C. West is an Augusta native whose talents have taken her to Atlanta, the Pacific Northwest, and lucky for us, back to the Garden City.

She’s a cater, event planner, chef and entrepreneur…. and now we can add “children’s book author” to that list! Jai’s precious story, The Land And The Sea And Baby Makes Three has been published and she tells us all about it in the segment above.

This little phrase- the title of the book- “the land and the sea and baby makes three” has danced around in her head for decades. It was through a nannying job during the pandemic that the story came to life.

Her book is beautifully illustrated by local artist Catherine Ryder.

You can meet Jai and attend her book reading at The Book Tavern on Broad Street, Saturday, April 15th at 10:30am.