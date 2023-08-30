"So my goal, I think, is really just to practice a spirituality that is simply the presence of love, because that's where I believe God dwells." -Jeff Pullium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Jeff Pullium is a minister, counselor, and retired educator.

In this episode, Jeff talks to Jennie about his career path… which has taken three distinct turns. He was an ordained Methodist minister, then a counselor, and eventually a media specialist at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School.

He talks about his practice of living with gratitude through spirituality, an appreciation for the arts, his garden, and the people in his life.

See the full interview in the video above.