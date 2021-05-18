JENNIE: Jaya Jaya Myra says these 4 tips will reduce stress and anxiety brought on by too much clutter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– When your physical and mental space is cluttered, stress takes over.

But did you know that cleaning your physical space can also improve your overall mind-body wellness as well?

Jaya Jaya Myra is a former immunologist turned mind-body wellness expert. A bestselling author, she highlights the importance of decluttering your physical space in order to improve your overall health and wellbeing.

You’ve seen her all over social media, on TV shows and in lots of magazines. Her second book, The Soul of Purpose, came out in January.

Take a look at Jaya Jaya Myra’s 4 tips to help reduce stress and anxiety brought on by clutter:

Tip #1: Start Small

Pick the room you spend the most time in. Commit to keeping your it clean and clutter free. Once you do this it will become easier to tackle those other places that need more work.

Tip #2: Identify How Stuff Makes You Feel

Take time to feel how things in your space make you feel. If something you have doesn’t make you feel good, for any reason, get rid of it to make space for something that does. This could be a piece or art, furniture, clothes, dishes, or just about anything. The stuff we have becomes a trigger for different emotional states, so when you choose to only have things around that evoke happiness or contentment, you create that in your life.

Tip #3: Breathe

Even cleaning your space can be daunting, so take a moment to breathe deeply and focus on the space you want to create for yourself. Breathing is connected to good mental health and lowering stress levels, so take a deep breath or ten before you start. It will help you focus and get motivated.

Tip #4: Create Beauty

Committing to creating beauty in your space is a powerful way to ensure you focus on feeling good and keeping your mood up. Maybe this is a bouquet of flowers or potted plants, a beautiful piece of art, or something handmade. Whatever you find beautiful, add it to your space. This will help you create what you want and be willing to let go of things no longer serving you.