AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We’re talking today with two of the administrators from the Exceptional Bowling League in Augusta, Judith Gilliland and Nancy Nixon.

As Judith explains, it’s an exceptional group that started in 1960.

“It started when the Reverend Jerry Taylor had had to have brain surgery due to cerebral palsy. He was needing some socialization activities, and he realized that there was very little in the area. He found that working with bowling was a very good outlet for him. And he’s the one that first developed a league.”

It costs about $1,000 a month for the league to pay roughly half of each bowlers’ fee each week. The bowlers are special needs adults who are basically beyond high school age.

“So anybody 18 and over are usually the ones that we have, and we have we try to keep the league at about 45. We currently have 47, but we try to keep it at a manageable number.”

As the mother of a special needs adult, Nancy see the benefits of socialization activities.

“Well, it’s important to them. If you could come and see them and how they interact with each other, how they support each other and love each other, it’s like a big social club and family all together. It’s one of the challenges when you have a special needs adult. When they’re coming through school, they have an outlet, maybe. But then once they’re not in school anymore, the socialization becomes much more challenging. So this is very important. And, I mean,they look forward to it.”

“It’s just so sweet. They’re each other’s best supporters and best fans, they really are.”

See more about the Exceptional Bowling League here.

The league is sponsoring a bowling tournament June 22nd to help raise funds to meet the costs associated with the group activities.

Silent auction items include some Masters memorabilia, filled coolers, arts and crafts, woodworking, and more. There’s also going to have a bake sale and snack sale and raffle.

“We already have a young Elvis artist and we also have a couple of other singers that are on the karaoke scene, and one of our favorite things is that we have Summer Santa coming. He’s coming in Bermuda shorts and a floaty shirt. It’s going to be a great photo op!”

The “It’s Okay to be Different” bowling tournament will be held at Bowlero on Washington Road Saturday, July 22nd at 12:30pm. Teams of four are $60 bucks, or $15 a person. For more information, call 706-833-1741.