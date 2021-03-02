JENNIE: International Business Consultant Sharon Schweitzer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Meet another remarkable woman as we count down to International Women’s Day, Sharon Schweitzer.

ALSO ON TODAY'S SHOW: JENNIE: Huxsie Scott is queen of jazz in Coastal Georgia

Schweitzer is a cultural business consultant, corporate trainer, modern manners expert, and the founder of Access to Culture.

The author of Access to Asia, she shares the story of how she went from lawyer to international business consultant.

Schweitzer’s been on the show before, giving guidance about social etiquette in a pandemic, and political etiquette in a divisive society. Recently, I talked with her about her journey from attorney to sought-after international business consultant. Click the video link above for more!