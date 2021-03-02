JENNIE: Huxsie Scott is queen of jazz in Coastal Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– March is National Women’s History Month. The annual celebration honors the women who came before us and fought for equality among all races and genders.

From Susan B. Anthony to Rosa Parks, the timeline of women’s history milestones goes back to the founding of our country.

This year’s theme “Valiant Women of the Vote… Refusing to be Silenced” captures the spirit of these challenging times in which we are living.

But we know, women rise up when there’s a challenge– women like jazz great Huxsie Scott, who worked her way through school, babies in tow.

A native of Savannah, Scott is regarded as one of the greatest jazz/blues artists ever to live and perform in the Georgia coastal region. She has been inducted into the Coastal Jazz Association’s Hall of Fame and the Savannah Tribune Gospel Hall of Fame.

Scott sang the title song for the 1996 Olympic Yachting event with composer, Jeffrey Reid.

We are delighted to have Savannah’s treasure with us today! Click the video above for the full interview.

