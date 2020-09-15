Jennie: How newlywed and news anchor Barclay Bishop paid off 76K in 10 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A couple of weeks ago many of you saw a familiar face on Good Morning America– our own Barclay Bishop, who explained how she and her husband paid off more than $75,000 in debt in just 10 months.

Take a look!

