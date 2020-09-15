Jennie: How newlywed and news anchor Barclay Bishop paid off 76K in 10 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Time now to give a shout out to someone who is doing good for others in the pandemic. People like an Augusta girl who is, shall we say, "turning lemons into lemonade" by doing what she can to help people beat the heat!

8-YEAR-OLD Jennifer Howard has been handing out free pears and fresh lemonade to people as they pass by her house. With the help of her grandmother, Jennifer has given away close to 1100 pears. Those pears came from her grandmother's backyard.