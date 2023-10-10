AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’re seeing a lot of pink these days and that means one thing: October is breast cancer awareness month.

Piedmont Augusta Foundation president, Laurie Ott, joins Jennie to talk about the ways money raised at the annual Miracle Mile Walk stay in this community through programs supported by the Foundation. And a really big effort is made to make sure no woman is denied a mammogram, regardless of ability to pay.

This year’s Miracle Mile Walk is coming up Saturday, Oct. 21st at the Augusta Common.

7:30 a.m. Donation drop off & store opens

9:00 a.m. Walk Starts

Length of Walk: 3 Mile Fun Walk

Even if you can’t walk with us, you can help fight breast cancer in these ways: sponsor, form a team, or donate today!!