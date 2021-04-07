JENNIE: Holistic health therapies and a visit to Sol Himalayan Salt Cave and Spa

"So, while you're just sitting here relaxing in this very tranquil environment you're inhaling that salty air and it gets into your lungs and opens up your respiratory system." -Dan Finn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF-TV)– Get ready for a little Zen in your afternoon! We’re taking you inside the gorgeous Himalayan salt cave in Evans, and we’ll give you a first hand account of what it’s like to sit in the relaxing and therapeutic space.

You may have driven by it! It’s right behind the Lady A Pavilion at Evans Towne Center. The Sol Salt Cave and Spa offers clients a full menu of body treatments and locally sourced beauty products.

Today, let’s take away some of the stress we’ve all felt in this past year.

The pandemic has led to a lot of anxiety for many of us… and the search for safe, socially distanced activities. One local activity that fits the bill even has therapeutic benefits! It’s dry salt therapy, or Halotherapy, and it dates back hundreds of years to eastern Europe.

Co-owner Dan Finn says, “My best analogy is, people say when they go to the ocean, the salty air, the salt water, makes them breathe easier, makes their skin feel better. That’s obviously wet salt; what we do is dry salt therapy. We have a machine that crushes up pharmaceutical grade salt and blows it into the air. So, while you’re just sitting here relaxing in this very tranquil environment you’re inhaling that salty air and it gets into your lungs and opens up your respiratory system.”

Salt therapy is said to have a variety of health benefits, including relief from respiratory ailments such as asthma, allergies, bronchitis and COPD. Halotherapy is also credited for easing symptoms from colds & sinus infections, cystic fibrosis, ear infections, as well as skin conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis and Rosacea.

Michelle Grant, one of the owners of SOL, suffered with sinus problems for 35 years, and had two surgeries… which gave her only temporary relief. Her personal experience with salt therapy has been life changing. She noticed a huge difference after three weeks of daily sessions in the salt cave.

“Originally, our cave was meant to be a group setting, but we’ve changed that. It’s just for you and your group. We do have enough seating to where everyone can stay six feet apart and they can sit on the actual salt floor, as well; and one thing I try to stress to people, too, is this is one of the most sterile places you can be in right now because salt is anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-microbial, as well.”

Michelle and Dan explain the therapeutic benefits and services offered at Sol, in the video posted above. For more information call (706) 364-7958.