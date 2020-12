AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- We're covering several aspects of the holiday season today, from Santa to blessings to hope- especially hope for those who are grieving the loss of loved ones. And we're starting with a lovely project you might call "Stitches for God."

Nancy Hussey is a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, on the riverfront in downtown Augusta. In the 1970's she was a docent at the Washington National Cathedral, where she learned about the wonderful works of art housed there… and the magnificent needlepoint kneelers throughout the chapel.