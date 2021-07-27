JENNIE: Help Augusta’s Ronald McDonald House win its virtual Savannah River Challenge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Good afternoon, everyone, I’m Jennie Montgomery! Thank you for joining me today as we are another day closer to getting out of our temporary studio and into a fantastic new one– can’t wait for you all to see it!

But first: have you seen the latest challenge between our Ronald McDonald House and the one in Savannah?

I can tell you the second annual Savannah River Challenge is wrapping up soon but you still have time to participate!

It’s a virtual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Newschannel 6 is a sponsor and 100% of the proceeds will stay in each community.

Click here to donate now!

