JENNIE: Heart Truth program promotes heart health in women

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Guided by the motto, “Service for Humanity,” Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. presents programs focusing on health, disease prevention, leadership and more.

The professional organizations is made up of more than 8,000 nurses and nursing students. Our local chapter, Phi Chi, is sponsoring a women’s heart health workshop called “Heart Truth.”

It’s coming up Saturday, Feb 5th, a virtual event via ZOOM

Topics include the following:

Understanding your dental health

Good health, good heart

Physical fitness & heart health

The event is free but registration is required. You can scan the QR code below or click here to register now.