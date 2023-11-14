AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Grovetown High School’s drama department is presenting “Footloose the Musical” November 29 – December 3!

It’s a timeless story of a teenage boy moving from the big city to a small town… where an influential pastor has convinced town leaders to outlaw dancing.

Dan McGill, leader of the GTHS Theatre Department joins Jennie, along with cast members Kenneth Reid, Megen Marshall, Elijah Evans, and Audrey Pohlmann

“Footloose the Musical” is coming up Wednesday, November 29th, and Friday, Dec 1st – Sunday, December 3rd. Click the QR code below for tickets!