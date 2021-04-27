Jennie: Georgia Connections Academy recognizes Autism Awareness and Acceptance month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Georgia Connections Academy has been serving students for 10 years.

The goal is to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. in addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students determine how they learn best.

A question many parents of children who are on the autism spectrum ask is how students can get the skills, and confidence, needed to complete their education.

Georgia Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 5-12. It is authorized by the state charter school commission of Georgia. Sabine Claster is the assistant director of special education at the academy… she joins Jennie as we continue to observe Autism Awareness and Acceptance month.

You can find out more about the Georgia Connections Academy by visiting their website or by calling 1-800-382-6010.



