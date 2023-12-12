AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The holidays can be very difficult for people who have lost loved ones.

Monique Williams debuts a beautiful, new anthology about life lessons from women who’ve lost their mothers.

Whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, loss is loss. It can be hard to think about dealing with that during the holidays. It’s a critical time, but experts offer five tips to help cope with grief during this time of year, starting with planning ahead: acknowledge the fact that

you have challenging days ahead. Next, have a conversation with your family to let them know what you need. Consider helping others, maybe volunteering or adopting a needy family. Number four, honor your loved one’s memory. And finally, take one day at a time.



Someone who knows all too well the pain of loss and moving forward is with me here today. Monique Williams is a very familiar face in the Augusta television market. She’s a journalist and former news anchor, a speaker, and a licensed minister. Now she is sharing her debut anthology, Mourning Joy: Life Lessons from Our Late Mothers.

Williams lost her mother eight years ago.

“And this started as a promise that I made to her, Jennie, on her deathbed. I was asking her so many questions. It’s like I felt this little time capsule just– the grains of time are just slipping by and I was asking her this and that, and she says, ‘You sure are asking me a lot of questions.’

And I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I am, Mom.’ And she said in her Southern dialect, ‘You must be going to write a book.’ “

“And at the time, I thought it would be something that I would take on solely, myself. But as a journalist, you know, we are storytellers. And around that same time I saw so many of my friends were losing their moms- just seeing others posts on social media- and I heard so clearly, I believe it was from God, and He said ‘You’re a story teller. Tell other women’s stories.'”

And that’s what Williams has done in her first book, Mourning Joy. It’s a collection of stories from ten women, along with Monique’s story, about the loss of their moms. She says she really believes this kind of transparent sharing will help others begin to heal.

“I do, for sure. I have this saying –it’s actually on the back of the book — it says, “Silence kills, but transparency heals.” And I feel like, when we share our stories, it gives other people permission to do the same.

“And the feedback that I’ve gotten so far from the book is just that. It’s like, ‘Oh, wow. These women felt the same thing that I was feeling. I felt like I was all by myself. I didn’t think anybody

understood.’ But the purpose of this is to show that, yeah, people understand. They are going through it, and they get through it, and you can, too.”

You can purchase a copy of Mourning Joy: Life Lessons from our Late Mothers on Amazon.