AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Savannah Sipping Society opens at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre Friday, May 12. Tickets for this hilarious and heart warming show are available at the box office, just call 706-793-8552.

Kay Gross is one of the stars of the show. She plays the character, “Dot.” Kay talks to Jennie about the show and some of its touching and very funny moments.

Dinner is at 6:45pm, the show starts at 8:00pm. Note the matinee on Sunday, May 14th… lunch is at 1:45pm, the show starts at 3:00pm.

Show dates below: