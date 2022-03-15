AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Meet a local woman who is using her vast experience to become her own boss.

Tonia Gibbons drew on years of experience working in different arenas to become an entrepreneur.

I’ve said many times that I made a major career change at age 30, because the fear of “what if?” was far greater than the fear of failure. The idea of waking up one day, later in life, and wondering “what if” I had given TV news a shot… far outweighed the possibility of failing at it.

Gibbons knows exactly what I’m talking about. She’s an entrepreneur who experienced that same “what if?” in her life… and she decided failure wasn’t as scary as not trying at all.

Farr More and Associates, based in Augusta, is a consulting and public relations group that focuses on serving non-profits, small businesses, and political campaigns. Their mission is to provide clients the best outcomes and a single point of contact for public relations and branding needs.

Farr More and Associates will host its official business launch from theClubhou.se, located in the Georgia Cyber Center at 100 Grace Hopper Lane, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 5:30PM.

Gibbons says, “Our daily objective is helping our clients achieve their goals by using our creative think

tank process. That, combined with our decades of experience, allows us to provide

practical solutions to everyday problems.”

Farr More and Associates can meet with clients in theClubhou.se shared space as part of the benefits of being a member. Thanks to a grant from the Partnership of Inclusive Innovation, and support from Work Source Georgia and the Regional Commission, entrepreneurs earn a Certificate of Entrepreneurship after completing a 12-week evening program and six months of mentorship.

