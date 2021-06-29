JENNIE: Ethel Jenkins winner of inaugural advocacy award from Area Agency on Aging

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We always enjoy sharing information from the CSRA Area Agency on Aging and we’ve got exciting news about a very special award presented two weeks ago, on World Elder Abuse Awareness day.

Andy Crosson, the Executive Director of the CSRA Regional Commission, says the award goes to someone who has advocated on behalf of seniors to improve their quality of life.

“And we appreciate all that you’ve done for everyone!” he said while presenting the award at the Area Agency on Aging office.

Congratulations to Ethel Jenkins, winner of the inaugural Jeanette Cummings Advocacy Award.

Ms. Jenkins received the award surrounded by Area Agency on Aging staff and representatives from partner agencies.

And how about this? The award came with a birthday cake, to make June 15th an extra special day for her!

Congratulations, Ethel Jenkins, and thank you for making a difference in the lives of local seniors.