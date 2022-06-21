AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Tri-Development Center provides and coordinates community services in Aiken County for people with autism, head and spinal cord injuries, and intellectual disabilities.

Tri Development Center’s mission is to promote independence, safeguard and support human rights and dignity, and achieve community inclusion.

Vocational, social, recreational, and religious opportunities are needed.

The social isolation experienced by many people with disabilities can only be addressed through the help of caring folks in the community.

Employment specialists Bernard Johnson, Jessica Quintero-Harris and Brittany Walker-Jordan explain that job seekers go through skills assessments to make sure they are matched with appropriate jobs.

If you are an employer looking to hire people with special needs, or you know an adult looking for a job that fits their abilities, call Shannon Wood at 803-642-8800 — or send her an email at swood@aikentdc.org for more information.