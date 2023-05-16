AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 15th Annual Elder Rights Conference is coming up Thursday, June 15th.

The event is an important way to educate the public– from the oldest senior adults to the youngest of their relatives– bout abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Kathy Jones is the Elder Rights Coordinator, Regional Commission CSRA Area Agency on Aging. She’s got a lot of information to share about this year’s conference, including a list of panelists and featured speakers.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Rock Solid for 15 years: Past, Present & Future”

It’s taking place Thursday, June 15 at Savannah Rapids Pavilion from 8:30am – 3:45pm.

This year’s speakers are William D. Johnson, Adult Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Prosecutor, Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of GA; and Becky Kurtz, Director of the Atlanta Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging.

For more information and to reserve your spot, call Kathy Jones at (706) 651-7341.

Tickets are $50 – Professionals, Companies, and Organizations… $30 for Law Enforcement, First Responders, Retirees, and Students.

If you would like to make a donation for senior adults to attend, make checks payable to CSRA Regional Commission and include “2023 Elder Rights Conference” in the memo section.

Mail your check here:

CSRA Regional Commission/3626 Walton Way Extension, Suite 1/Augusta, GA 30900/ attn: Accounts Receivable