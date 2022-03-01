AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve known him for decades through his “Ramblin’ Rhodes” music column in the Augusta Chronicle. You’ve read his articles in Augusta Magazine and national country and bluegrass journals.

He is the publications editor of the Morris Communications Company and has been publications manager of the National Barrel Horse Association and Augusta Futurity.

Don Rhodes has written several books about the history and legend-making stories and characters of Georgia-Carolina. His latest book, North Augusta, the Western Gateway of South Carolina, is available at the Arts & Heritage Center gift shop in the North Augusta Municipal Building, and at The Book Tavern on Broad Street in downtown Augusta.

Rhodes has written about Ty Cobb, James Brown, and “legendary locals” in the books below:

Entertainment in Augusta and the CSRA

Ty Cobb Safe at Home

Say It Loud: My Memories of James Brown, Soul Brother No. 1

Mysteries and Legends of Georgia

Icons of Georgia: 50 Views of the Peach State

Legendary Locals of Augusta GA

GA Myths and Legends

Here’s an excerpt from our conversation:

Jennie: The book that I wanna talk about right now is “North Augusta: the Western Gateway of South Carolina.” And this book is filled with so many neat little stories, historical accounts, present-day accounts. People that you’ve all heard of, things you’ve never heard of. I mean, who knew North Augusta had so many neat little stories?