JENNIE: Director of VOCE committed to offering safe learning environment for young singers

Jennie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Memories of a great night for a lot of talented students and their families.

You can tell, it was a packed house at Abilene Baptist Church for the 3rd Annual CSRA Elementary Honor Choir performance, by VOCE, in February of 2019.

These students auditioned at their schools then practiced as a huge group for this performance. And those were definitely different times for VOCE, a time the director looks forward to experiencing again.

It’s the goal of getting back to performances like that, that keeps VOCE Founding, Artistic & Executive Director, Lori Van Lenten working hard.

She’s committed to continuing singing lessons -safely- and explained to me what she’s doing earlier today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories