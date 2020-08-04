JENNIE: Director of VOCE committed to offering safe learning environment for young singers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Memories of a great night for a lot of talented students and their families.

You can tell, it was a packed house at Abilene Baptist Church for the 3rd Annual CSRA Elementary Honor Choir performance, by VOCE, in February of 2019.

These students auditioned at their schools then practiced as a huge group for this performance. And those were definitely different times for VOCE, a time the director looks forward to experiencing again.

It’s the goal of getting back to performances like that, that keeps VOCE Founding, Artistic & Executive Director, Lori Van Lenten working hard.

She’s committed to continuing singing lessons -safely- and explained to me what she’s doing earlier today.