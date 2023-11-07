AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– For years, we’ve talked about the Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre, but as you know, it’s now Fort Eisenhower. And the dinner theatre has a new name, too: The Presidential Dinner Theatre!

Long time friend of the show, Steve Walpert is directing the upcoming production, “A Tuna Christmas.”

Steve gives us a great preview of the show, especially the amazing cast. Two people are playing more than 20 roles!

“A Tuna Christmas” is coming up this weekend, November 10th-12th…. and again November 17th & 18th. Evening shows are at 8:00 (dinner starts at 6:45).

The matinee on Sunday, Nov. 12th is at 3pm (late lunch is at 1:45).

Call 706-793-8552 for reservations or you can email lee.thomas.naf@army.mil