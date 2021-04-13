JENNIE: Davidson senior graduating with 14 years perfect attendance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– She’s been very healthy and very dedicated throughout her years in school!

Davidson Fine Arts senior, Indya Coleman has a lot of accomplishments under her belt, but one of the biggest is never missing a day of school. From Pre-K at Tobacco Road Elementary to senior year at Davidson Fine Arts, Indya answered “present” to roll call every single day for 14 years!

Her mom, Inga Coleman says, “Even a pandemic couldn’t stop her!”

Dual enrolled at Augusta State University, Indya has maintained a 4.0 GPA and has acceptance letters from 12 colleges! Her top two choices are Howard University and Georgia State University.

Congratulations, Indya, on a job well done!