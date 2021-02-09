JENNIE: Cupid Crew spreads love through valentines to senior citizens

Cupid Crew is part of AAPR's Wish of a Lifetime program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This Valentine’s Day, you can help lessen the social isolation and lonliness so many of our older adults may be feelings.

More than 14 million older adults live by themselves. For many, especially those who have lost a spouse and other loved ones during the pandemic, Valentine’s Day can be a particularly difficult time.

To create a sense of connection and caring to older adults, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP is collaborating with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and young people across the country for Cupid Crew 2021, a volunteer-driven effort to create cards and safely send some love to tens of thousands of older adults who are socially isolated.

Executive Director of of the nonprofit, Tom Wagenlander explains how the project works.

Visit www.wishofalifetime.org/cupid to create a card and join the movement!